Taiwan conmen are sent home by Spain

CHINA’S request to extradite 121 Taiwanese conmen has been given the green light by the Spanish National Court.

The decision follows the arrest of 269 people in connection with an elaborate telephone scam, which swindled working-class people in China out of an estimated total of 16 million euros.

The gang had offices in Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante, and the racket involved members posing as friends or family, warning victims about fraudulent schemes.

In subsequent calls, they pretended to be police or judicial officials, convincing thousands to deposit cash in their bank accounts.

One young man is reported to have committed suicide after handing over money he had saved for his studies.

Following the arrests, a number of gang members told investigators they had come to Spain thinking they would be employed as tour guides.

There was a diplomatic element to court proceedings, with the defendants’ lawyers arguing that they should not be extradited because of the ongoing dispute over Taiwan, which split from China in 1949 and remains under self-rule.

But China claims sovereignty over the island, and the Madrid court noted that Taiwan has had no diplomatic relations with the European Union since 1978.

“The international community, except for those countries with which (Taiwan) has diplomatic relations, consider Taiwan to be part of China, and take the view that its independence cannot be achieved unilaterally,” said the written ruling.