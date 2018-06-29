Symphony orchestra putting on the style!

TENERIFE Symphony Orchestra are all set to play their first open-air concert in South Tenerife, on in Golf Costa Adeje.

It has been organised by Adeje Council and supported by the regional department of Tourism.

The orchestra, conducted by Jader Bignamini, will feature Canarian soprano Davinia Rodrígue.

It starts at 9pm, and the concert reflects the Council’s push to make sure that quality entertainment events are not just aimed at tourists through the “Happy Streets” programme.

In fact, residents in the South will also have a chance to see and hear the TSO performing live.

The TSO,which is considered one of the best in Spain, has also played extensively in Europe, the United States and Asia over the years. And, of course, it is also a cultural reference here in the islands.

Gran Canaria soprano Davinia Rodríguez has performed with some of the top opera singers in the world, including Jesús López Cobos, Plácido Domingo, James Conlon, Jeffrey Tate, Danoto Renzetti and many more.

She has sung in all the great theatres in Spain, Italy, China, and here in the Canaries.

Jader Bignamini is resident conductor with the La Verdi Symphony Orchestra in Milan but has also wielded his baton with Symphony Orchestras in San Diego, Osaka, Detroit, Milwakee and this year has been busy touring South America.

The programme for 13th July concert will feature works from Rossini, Verdi, Bizet, among others, and the organisers are preparing a special stage setting, which will allow the audience enjoy a spectacular sunset to live music in this very special setting.

Also participating in the production of the event are the Canarian Government, Tenerife Cabildo and the Golf Costa Adeje club. Tickets, just 15 euros, are on sale at https://www.tomaticket.es/entradas-sinfonica-de-tenerife.

It is hoped that this music event will become a regular summer classic. And Adeje Council will be looking to the TSO and other European bodies to offer the local public, and visitors, the kind of quality events that match the destination.