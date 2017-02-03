Swinging sticks, with 106.6

LAST Friday saw the 4th Annual Eric Bristow par 3 golf challenge at Los Palos in Guaza, sponsored by Sebastian St James and supported by Oasis Fm and Canarian Weekly, in aid of San Miguel Lions Club.

At 8.15am the hooter sounded, the players teed off … and the rain held off for a great fun tournament that never fails to raise a smile.

Eric’s mates, John Lowe and Dennis Priestley, were there to support him. In fact, John was actually trying to defend the title.

Lions Club volunteers were on course to collect five-euro penalties for going in the water, and this proved quite fruitful, our very own Chris Elkington having to put his hand in his pocket a few times!

The competition comprised teams of four playing a Stableford tournament. This means that all players had a chance to score points on every hole.

And, after two rounds of the 9-hole, par 3 course, everyone headed to Shambles Bar, Los Cristianos, for the presentation, raffle, and an afternoon of entertainment.

Eric and main sponsor Phil Spearling, from Sebastian St James, presented the winners’ trophy to Alan, Steve, Ray, and Eric (not that one) from LA’s Bar, also in Los Cristianos, who came in first with a commendable 145pts, edging out the defending champions by two points.

Gordon McDonald had the highest individual score, of 42, and the two nearest-the-pin prizes were won by Becks, of team John Lowe on the 10th hole (just 22cm away), and by James Fenner (of James Place La Caleta, but in team Oasis Fm) on the 9th hole, 95cm away.

After the presentation, Susan Solomon, San Miguel Lions President, and her Secretary-husband Ralph, were delighted to announce that 3,130 euros had been raised on the day for various children’s charities.

All in all, a fun day had by everyone … so, same time, same place next year!