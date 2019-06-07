Swimmer cheats death, thanks to local helpers

A HUNGARIAN man was rescued, on Tuesday afternoon after nearly joining the list of death-by-drowning victims in the Canaries.

The drama happened at Arico’s La Jaca beach, and the emergency services were alerted at around 2pm, the caller claiming there was a man floating in the sea.

The emergency rescue helicopter was sent, along with a lifeboat from the maritime search-and-rescue team.

But both services were cancelled shortly after getting underway because locals were able get the man to dry land.

An ambulance, also dispatched, was driven to the accident site, where medics administered CPR to bring him round, and, thankfully, save his life.