Suspect attacked by chief cop and others

THREE men from Guía de Isora’s Local Police force, the chief and two officers, have been convicted of injuring a detainee, although one sentence has been appealed.

Each defendant must pay a 1,080-euro fine, as well as 400 euros for the injuries caused. As for the police chief, the court insisted he pay the victim another 7,000 euros because of the damages he sustained from a mouth injury. But the top cop denied assaulting him.

The incident occurred at a festival in the Plaza de Alcalá on 31st January last year. At one point, the man went up on stage with a child, but he was ordered off by the officers.

Later, the same individual damaged various Local Police cars, for which he has since been convicted. But when the cops found him, they were alleged to have punched him several times.

The officers took him to the local health centre and the South Hospital, but he refused medical treatment.

Guía de Isora Town Hall has confirmed that it has appealed the ruling.