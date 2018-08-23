Supersonic Virgin!

A HYPERLOOP research-and-development centre in Malaga will be set up, thanks to a joint-venture between Spain’s rail infrastructure board ADIF and Richard Branson’s Virgin empire.

It will cost 430 million euros, according to a press release from both companies, and is expected to create up to 250 jobs.

Isabel Pardo de Vera, the ADIF chairwoman, has rubber-stamped a deal with Virgin Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd to bring the high-speed train a step closer to Spain.

It will be based in Bobadilla, in the Málaga province, at ADIF’s existing test centre for the high-speed AVE line.

The Hyperloop is a “bullet” train, capable of reaching speeds of up to 1,200km per hour (750mph), taking under an hour to cover distances that would take around 10 hours by car.

It would be able to get from Madrid to Barcelona in under 30 minutes, from Madrid to Valencia, over 350km, in less than 20 minutes, and from Madrid to the Cádiz-province port town of Algeciras, near Gibraltar, in 42 minutes.

The new facility will be constructed in the Railway Technology Centre in Bobadillas, where around 60 companies are already working in different areas of innovative railway technologies.

Future plans include a line from Madrid to Tangiers, Morocco, via a tunnel, in 47 minutes. The journey takes seven hours by car, plus two hours by ferry, and that’s not counting passport control and security queues.

Also planned is a 90-minute London-Madrid link, which outshines the two-hour plane journey, in addition to a four-hour connection from Madrid to Moscow.

It is thought that in future decades, employees could even commute to other European countries to work and travel home again, after clocking off in the time it now takes the average person to drive to and from the office daily.