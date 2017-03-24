A successful visit!

Accion del Sol news

LAST week, we made a very special trip to La Residencia De Mayores, a care centre in Los Cristianos. Along with a few of our puppies and extremely-well-behaved dogs, we visited the elderly residents.

They were all very happy to see the dogs, and it brought much joy to them. As well as being very therapeutic, the interaction had a good, calming effect. We were delighted that this first visit was such a huge success, and we plan to make it an regular event.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol