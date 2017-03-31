Successful school visit

Cats Welfare news

WE were thrilled to have been invited, recently, to give a talk to the pupils in Year Four at Wingate School, Cabo Blanco. The children were excited to learn about why neutering is so important, how we catch wild cats, how to care for their own cat if they are lucky enough to have one, and how they can help in our work at Cats Welfare.

There was also time for lots of cuddles with some cute kittens. All in all, a fun, informative afternoon for the next generation of cat owners in the making. Thank you to all at Wingate School for allowing us to visit, and making us so welcome. Hopefully, we can make it a regular occurrence.

Foster carers needed

Would you like to be a foster carer? You don’t need experience; we can tell you everything you need to know. We supply food, litter, beds, etc. and cover vet costs.

It doesn’t matter if you work, have pets or children. We have a WhatsApp group of foster carers where new arrivals needing foster care are broadcast. If you would like to join or ask questions, ring or WhatsApp Maria on 646629129, message us on Facebook or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

Adoptions

If you are thinking of adopting an adult cat, availability can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. We have a waiting list for kittens, and new arrivals will be broadcast on our WhatsApp group with full details, pictures and where they can be viewed. If you would like to join this group, or you are looking to adopt, contact Maria on the above number.

Cat of the week

Gracie is a beautiful, white-and-tabby cat, found under some branches of a bush in Adeje on 10th March 2017, having just given birth to five kittens. She is safe now, and will need a home, towards the end of April, when her kittens are ready for their own homes.

She will be spayed free of charge, vaccinated and microchipped. As usual, all cats go on trial so you can be sure you have made the right decision.

Charity shop

Our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino) is open seven days a week 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm. Pop in with any donations, or to browse for a new bargain.