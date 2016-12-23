A successful event!

Accion del Sol news

We would like to say a very big thank you to Arona and the Luther King College for collaborating with us to make our Christmas event such a huge success.

A great day was had by all, and the icing on the cake was Father Christmas paying a visit, with presents for the children. And, hopefully, Christmas came early for a lucky dog or two, in finding new homes.

With the year coming to a close, we would like to say a special thank-you to each and every person who, in the last year, has assisted in so many ways

Without your help, support and donations it would have made the mammoth task of rescuing and helping so many dogs, to try to improve their lives, a lot more difficult.

We would like to wish our two and four-legged friends a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Over the festive season, we will be closed on December 24th, 25th and 31st, and January 1st, 6th and 8th.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol.