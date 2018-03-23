One success for banks

By Mariano Zunino

I AM returning to the generous jurisprudence of the High Courts and Supreme Court, regarding the abusive clauses of Mortgage Loans.

Apart from the abusive floor clause (“cláusula suelo”), others, which I have referred to in the past, could also be be considered abusive.

The Courts and High Courts have been ruling contradictory judgements in relation to such clauses, especially the one that sets the payment of Mortgage Law taxes.

Now, though, the Supreme Court has finally settled who is actually in charge of such taxes.

It has recently deliberated and resolved two appeals, in relation to consumer complaints, against clauses of their Mortgage Loan Deeds, which stated that the payment of all expenses and taxes, generated by the operation, would be paid by the customer.

The Court, which has based its own jurisprudence on the abusive clause, without negotiation, and, indiscriminately, has attributed the payment of expenses and taxes to the consumer, even though the law, according to different assumptions, distributes them.

In these specific cases, the Supreme Court was already studying the clause relating only to the payment of Transfer Tax and Stamp Duty (“Impuesto de Transmisiones Patrimoniales y Actos Jurídicos Documentados”), and documented legal acts.

The Court has estimated, in part, the appeals filed by the affected consumers, establishing that on these appeals, several tax situations must be distinguished:

*For the constitution of the loan, the payment is the responsibility of the tax-paying borrower.

*By the stamp of the Notarial documents, the tax corresponding to the Matrix Deed (the original deed, kept at the notary), will be paid, in equal parts, between the lender and the borrower, and the tax corresponding to the released copies, by whoever requests them.

There are other clauses (advance expiration date) still awaiting resolution of the European Court.

In addition, the National Commission of Judicial Statistics has revealed that 98.3% of the 9,326 judgements issued last year by the Courts of First Instance (known as Floor Clauses’ courts), specialised in individual actions on general conditions.