WHAT’S YOUR OWN STYLE?

By Carl from Robot

LOOKING at a recent TV show on a UK channel, I noticed one thing about a collection of girls on a programme … they all had the same hair! All long and wavy – smooth then big, bouncy curls. There was I, wondering what had happened to individuality and being your own fashion statement?

It seems that some girls have got into a rut of “cloning” themselves, and being scared of standing out from the crowd.

Hair is an advert for your personality, a way of showing your feelings about yourself and how you want to be portrayed – not of blending in.

Your hair should be styled and coloured around your features and tones, and your stylist should take these into account.

Each client should be treated individually, and styled accordingly. Don’t just opt for what everyone else is having, or what seems fashionable. Your hair should complement your fashion style, as well as your lifestyle.

Over-styling can put on years and make a natural face look artificial. Go with your facial features and natural skin tones when choosing a hair cut/colour.

Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. Your professional stylist will guide you all the way. Do as I do, and check out what hairstyles those around you are wearing.

Are you falling into the “clone-zone”, or do you want to show your own, personal style? Make your hair your best feature in 2017. We at Robot Hair would like to help you do it!