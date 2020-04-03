NEW STUDY SHOWS DIFFERENT SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

80% of COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell, and 88% of patients have also had difficulty identifying different flavors such as sweet, salty, or bitter, according to an international study.

This is the first study published so far, on the presence of these symptoms in patients with mild or moderate coronavirus infection.

The conclusions of the study have been published in the European Archives of Oto-Rhino-Laryngology, and have been carried out by the Young Investigators group of the International Federation of Otorhinolaryngology Societies (YO-IFOS), with the support of the Spanish Society.

In total, 417 patients from a total of 12 hospitals in 4 different countries (Spain, Belgium, France and Italy) have been analyzed.

Among the conclusions, it stood out that 79% of the analyzed patients, did not present symptoms such as nasal obstruction or runny nose, symptoms commonly associated with other viral infections at a nasal level.

It is also significant that is was reported that more women lost their sense of smell than men.

Dr. Carlos M. Chiesa, coordinator of YO-IFOS of SEORL-CCC explained that, the clinical data that came from Asia highlighted fever, cough, shortness of breath, thick secretions, headaches and muscle pain as the most prevalent symptoms.

“However, we have seen how the spread of COVID-19 in Spain and Europe has been accompanied by two new symptoms such as the alteration of the sense of smell and taste,” he said.

There are several hypotheses that could explain why patients in Europe have developed symptoms or sensory changes in the nose and throat area.

These include the predisposition to the disease of some individuals or the genetic mutations suffered by the virus recently described by Italian researchers, stressed Dr. Pablo Parente, coordinator of the Working Group at COVID-19 and director of International Relations at SEORL- CCC.

At the moment, the results are preliminary and do not yet allow us to fully understand the meaning of this symptom in the disease or the percentage of patients who managed to recover.

“However, monitoring them will help us collect a greater amount of data to offer correct and verified information to our patients,” said Dr. Christian Calvo.