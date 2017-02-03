Sticking to what’s best

YOU either love it or hate it, much like several other foods available in the shops, but a nice stick of celery will provide your body with a lot of goodness.

For those celery-haters among you, or those who are unsure about this vegetable, you might want to reconsider eating it when you have read about all its health benefits.

Aids weight loss

Celery is the perfect vegetable to snack on when you are trying to watch your figure, or lose some extra pounds. One large celery stalk contains just 10 calories. This makes celery an ideal snack, whenever you feel hunger pangs coming on. But don’t eat celery sticks with heavy dips or dressings, because this will make the snack unhealthy.

Reduces inflammation

Are you looking for a natural way to reduce inflammation in your body? Celery contains anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce pain. If you suffer asthma, acne, inflammatory-bowel disease or arthritis, it is an excellent super-food to snack on. Or you can add it to soups, salads, casserole dishes and stir-fries.

Reduces stress levels

Do you need some natural relief from physical and mental stress? If so, celery can help because it is packed full of magnesium, and an essential oil that helps promote relaxation. Celery sticks make the perfect bedtime snack because they can actually help you fall asleep – and stay asleep.

The vegetable also works for calming down anxiety and panic-attacks, because it contains a medicinal property that acts as a natural sedative.

Promotes alkaline balance

Celery contains nutrients that help regulate the body’s alkaline balance, which can protect your body from becoming too acidic.

Keeps digestive system working smoothly

Celery makes an excellent digestive aid. It contains lots of water and plenty of fibre, essential for keeping the digestive system running smoothly, and to help prevent conditions such as constipation.

However, celery does contain diuretic properties, so those of you suffering from diarrhoea should not consume a large amount of this vegetable, because it can make the situation worse.

Keeps eyesight healthy

One large, celery stalk a day provides your body with vitamin A, which is an essential nutrient for maintaining eye health. Do consider having some celery sticks each day for a snack, or adding it to a main dish, to help get this potent nutrient into your diet.

Promotes heart health

Celery also helps promote proper blood circulation and reduce shigh blood pressure, which is also essential for keeping your heart healthy and strong.

Natural aphrodisiac

You may find this surprising, but chomping on celery sticks every day can help promote arousal. This is because it is a wonderful aphrodisiac, containing two pheromones known as androstenone and androstenol.

Prevents cancer

A daily dose of celery is wonderful for helping prevent certain types of cancers. That’s because it contains powerful antioxidants which inhibit cancer cells. Two types of cancer it is particularly good at preventing are those of the pancreas and breast.

So snack away, and enjoy this super vegetable. Your body will thank you for it!