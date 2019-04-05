Sterling’s Wembley treat for boys at his old school
RAHEEM Sterling, now a great favourite at Premier Division leaders Manchester City, is paying for 550 pupils from his old school to attend the Premier Division leaders’ FA Cup
semi-final against Brighton at Wembley tomorrow (Saturday).
Students from the Ark Elvin Academy in London also met the England winger at City’s training complex in Manchester on Thursday.
The 24-year-old forward was raised near Wembley, after moving from Jamaica with his family at the age of five. He studied at Copland Community School, which was renamed in 2014.
Sterling, who appeared shot-shy in front of goal at one stage of his budding career, has scored 19 goals for City this season, and is subsidising ticket-and-transport costs for pupils to get to and from the match.
The dazzling striker has made charitable donations in the past, especially in 2017, when he gave a “substantial”, undisclosed contribution to the fund set up after the Grenfell Tower fire.
Tomorrow’s match will be City’s fourth trip to Wembley this season, following the Community Shield, the Carabao Cup final and their away game against Tottenham. But the club are, reportedly, struggling to sell their full allocation of tickets.
Manager Pep Guardiola’s side will then to play their following two fixtures in London. They travel to Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday (9th April) before resuming their Premier League duties at Crystal Palace on Sunday (14th April).
