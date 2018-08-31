Stars in their eyes!

TENERIFE astronomers Aleksandra Blaszczyk and Charles Westphal are convinced they can bring the stars, moon and sun closer to people on earth, via an enormous telescope.

They are sure the optical instrument being constructed will be on a par with the world’s biggest, in La Palma and will even impress fellow-astronomers. But theirs will be available to the public!

The couple, from Poland, who run the Astronomy and Science Centre from an observatory on the side of Mount Teide, feature four telescopes of varying sizes.

They have studied astronomy for several years, and Charles said: “I live and breathe them, day and night, and have done since my college days.”

The monster telescope should be ready in four years, and Charles said: “It will be the biggest one in the world, available to the public, and we are getting funding from the EU.”

In addition, the couple, who have been together for 14 years, are also backed by a university in Poland and another in England. They have a company at their Teide observatory called Travel Tenerife, which is a planetarium experience, open six evenings a week (call 602 699 629 for more details.

These star-gazing trips are extremely popular with residents and tourists alike, and, said Aleksandra: “It’s a real eye-opener for first-timers.”

So enjoyable are they that Travel Tenerife has twice been voted “Best Excursion in the World” by the Luxury Travel Guide.

On top of all this, the couple are staging a unique event in their mobile, pop-up planetarium at Gran Sur’s Hollywood Restaurant tomorrow (Saturday) between 2-8pm. It holds up to 60 people at a time, and sessions last one hour.

“We are showing two videos, from NASA (America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration), and from Germany’s ESO Supernova, which are both breath-taking and brilliant,” said Charles.

“It is our aim to bring astronomy closer to people, and we have prepared a book on the subject for children and parents to make it easy, and accessible to all.”

The fund-raising event, for Tenerife children’s charity Helping Hands, costs 25 euros for adults and 20 euros for children, which includes the planetarium show and telescope views of the sun, as well as a raffle, and a delicious, Lebanese, Star Burger meal.

Tickets can still be obtained from the Hollywood Restaurant, or via Facebook’s Astronomy and Science Centre, and Helping Hands in Tenerife.

Charles added: “We intend to turn this into a weekly, Saturday workshop, and we also hope to take the event to schools, for children of all ages, to try to make science cool for them.”