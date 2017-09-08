VIEW WHOLE
Starbucks set for Siam Mall

STARBUCKS opens its Tenerife operation at Siam Mall on Thursday (14th Sept) at 11.30am, with premises on the terrace there.

It promises to be a fantastic opportunity for customers to enjoy the climate with delicious, original coffee.

The opening is confirmation of the island’s commercial and tourist growth. It is also excellent news for all the locals, who can look forward to enjoying Starbucks without leaving Tenerife.

