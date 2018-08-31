A ‘star-studded’ evening!

Cats Welfare news

CATS Welfare will be holding a unique event at Harvey’s Bar, Los Cristianos, next Saturday (8th September) at 6pm, to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

The evening will be based on the popular TV series Stars In Their Eyes, and entrants will have to look, and sound, as much like their chosen artistes as possble! Amazing transformations will be taking place, when, for a few hours, “ordinary” people become icons from the world of music.

There will be a raffle, with fantastic prizes up for grabs, including a laptop computer, boat trip, paragliding, full car-engine service and exterior polish, jet skiing, two tickets for a show, and much more.

It should be a brilliant evening. Please come to watch them perform, and support Tenerife’s cats and kittens.

Clothing needed!

If you have any unwanted summer clothes, please bring them into our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino).

Four little beauties!

These four brothers and sisters are looking for new, loving homes. They are about 12 weeks old, and have been wormed and deflead, and had their first injections. If you would like to meet them, please send us a private Facebook message.

We have lots of other adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, new homes! As well as kittens, we have several adult cats available, male and female, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

All cats and kittens are adopted with a week’s trial in your home. If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop. It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.