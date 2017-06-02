Star-studded concert

ARIANA GRANDE will be joined by a host of stars for a tribute concert in aid of the victims of last week’s bomb-terror attack in Manchester Arena.

Anyone who had tickets to that show is entitled to free tickets to the One Love gig, at cricket’s Old Trafford ground, which caters for 50,000 people – more than double that of the Arena.

The new concert features Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan, along with US teen idol Ariana, last week’s star attraction, who is anxious to raise funds for the bereaved and those injured by the suicide bomber.

It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio and Capital Radio networks, as well as being available to watch live on BBC One between 6-9pm on Sunday.

The show will also be streamed with a digital partner worldwide.