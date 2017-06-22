Sssh, it’s a noise map!

MAYOR José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga this week presented the results of a study, which has led to a “Noise Map” for Costa Adeje.

It took the AAC Acústica + Lumínica specialist company one year to produce, and the results, say the Adeje Mayor, “indicate that, in general, we are meeting the quality acoustic objectives”.

Rodríguez Fraga, accompanied by Tourism Councillor Ermitas Moreira García, said of the project: “This radio-graph of the acoustic reality of the borough will be a fundamental tool in future urban planning and organising events, etc.”

The Costa Adeje Noise Map, as well as determining whether the acoustic levels are generally within the limits permitted by law, also focuses on two key issues.

The first is the need to bring the 1994 municipal regulation into line “because it is currently obsolete and needs be adapted to meet current state and European norms”.

The study recommends that a new ordinance “would establish the limits and indicate clearly that the measurement of noise and decibel levels needs to be carried out in the buildings where the noise is being heard”.

The conclusions it recommends is that the new municipal law would identify zones of areas designated for leisure, and where exceptions could be permitted; for instance, during local annual patronal festivals.

At the same time, the new ordinance will include the definition of Saturated Acoustic Zones, and the preventative measures required.

Councillor Moreira said: “With this information, the Council can now work to draw up the new ordinance. In parallel, we are working, via a mayoral pact, on the traffic issue, to reduce its noise impact in the borough”.

The Noise Map shows that noise levels in some Costa Adeje areas are breaking the accepted limits, in many cases because excess traffic noise. Now, the Council will have to draw up an action plan to improve the situation in the identified zones.