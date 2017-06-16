Sponsor-dog, Blister

K9 animal news

HANDSOME Blister is K9’s latest sponsor dog. He is about six years old, and came to the refuge five months ago.

He says: “I was found by the police wandering in the countryside. I was in quite poor health, and hadn’t been eating very much for a while. Previously, I had been chained up on a finca for quite a few years.

“I was given food and water, but I escaped because I didn’t have much of a life. I couldn’t tell my people at K9 this, of course, but they worked it out for themselves because of the state of my skin, and the marks on my ears, knees and elbows.

“I am much better in myself now, and would love to find my forever home. I am a very big dog, though and, while everyone I meet says I am very handsome, I believe that the way I look means some people can be a little frightened of me.

“The truth is that I am very docile and friendly, but first impressions count, I guess. It’s not something I dwell on, as I make the best of things – I always have. I would love it if you would be my sponsor buddy.”

We know many people would love to adopt a dog, but it isn’t practical to do so. If this is the case for you, sponsoring Blister may be an easy alternative. Eight euros’ sponsorship makes a big difference to our “hard-to-home” dogs’ lives.

In return, your sponsor dog will send you occasional news, along with some photos, of what they have been up to at the refuge. Of course, if you live locally and can visit us, they’d be delighted to go walking with you, show you their favourite places and introduce you to their chums.

You can find out how to sponsor Blister, or any of our fab fourteen sponsor dogs, at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/K9 Sponsor Dogs”. Or, alternatively, email us at info@k9tenerife.com or call us on 667 638 468.

Meet Our Dogs

We have many dogs – in all shapes and sizes – waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all – their stories and pictures – on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.