Sponsor a cat!

Cats Welfare news

YOU can sponsor one of our cats for as little as three euros a month!We supports a number of adult rescue cats who, through no fault of their own, live in long-term foster care, alongside those awaiting adoption.

We know that not everyone can adopt an animal, but anyone can help by sponsoring one. Choose a cat to support, and we’ll e-mail you a personalised “pawtificate” of sponsorship, followed by updates about him or her.

You can pay by regular standing order, a one-off payment into our bank or by Paypal. For further information, go to http://www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/sponsor-faq/ or contact us by e-mail at sponsor@cats-welfare-tenerife.com

La Caixa Oficina 0222

Bahia Del Duque

Tenerife

Within Tenerife:

Account Number: 2100 7072 91 2200076671

From the UK and other countries: –

IBAN Number: ES26 2100 7072 9122 0007 6671

SWIFT Code: CAIXESBBXXX

Paypal: info@cats-welfare-Tenerife.com

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 662 52 40 06 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Foster carers needed

We need more foster carers for our kittens and adult cats. Work long

hours? Not much space? Children? Other pets? No money for supplies? None of these things prevent you from being a foster carer for us.

We supply everything needed, including food and vet care. We advertise and find them homes, and don’t worry if you like your holidays; we’ll find a different foster carer while you’re away. Want to find out more with no obligation? Contact us for a chat.

Private Adoption**

Pretty Posy is urgently needing a new home, and would love someone to kiss and cuddle her. She is a beautiful-looking Siamese cross, with a super personality to match.

She is five-years-old, leukaemia negative, neutered and vaccinated. She adores lots of fuss and attention, and is used to living with children, but she isn’t overly-keen on dogs. Can you offer her a forever home soon?

Contact Tinessa directly on +44 7585 809581 for all the details.

**Cats Welfare Tenerife cannot except any liability for the suitability, fitness or health of any cat/kitten privately adopted.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.

BOOKS NEEDED

We urgently need books of all genres, and in great condition, to sell in our shop. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them into the shop. Can’t get there? Ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he’ll arrange collection.