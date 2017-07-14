Spoiled for choice: It’s cage-fighting v boxing

FIGHT fans in Tenerife will be spoilt for choice in the next few weeks with a double dose of action that won’t knock a hole in their wallets.

It’s Boxing Night at Adeje’s Las Torres sports hall next Friday (21st July), and on Friday, 11th August, San Isidro Terrero hosts Hombres de Honor (men of honour) cage-fighting.

The Adeje bill features five professional bouts and 10 amateur fights, all for just 15 euros in advance, or 20 euros on the door, with a VIP option of 50 euros.

Doors open at 6pm, with the main fight at 10pm. That top-of-the-bill clash features IBF Intercontinental Champion Artem Haroyan against challenger Dame Seck.

The other professional clashes include Cheikh Dioum (the Senegal Tiger) v Selen Agudi.

The amateur boxers are provided by the Manuel Povedano school of boxing, based at the Antonio Dominguez football and athletics stadium in Playa de Las Americas.

At San Isidro´s Canarian wrestling arena, there will be 12 fights in the large central cage in the mixed martial-arts format.

The action starts at 8.30pm and tickets are 20 euros in advance (look out for posters in shop windows), 25 euros on the door, or you can buy them at www.tomaticket.es