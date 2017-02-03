No speed limits for roller derby

ROUGH, tough, and fast … that´s roller derby, and it is thriving in Tenerife. Yes, it conjures up thoughts of America, razzmatazz, and the famous Raquel Welch film Kansas City Bomber.

But tomorrow (Saturday), an eager few will gather in Santa Cruz to see Tenerife Roller Derby v Helsinki Queen Bs in the Pancho Camurria sports hall, from 6-8pm.

Two years ago, a team of local girls played Batter C Power from London, and it was great fun, with loads of skill and some bruising action.

Just the players’ names were enough to frighten the wary: Lady McDeath, Lex Plode, and Jackie The Ripper, among others.

It took seven officials to run the game and keep up with the scoring, and it’s based on one team’s skaters trying to pass the others, who employ blockers, and jammers!

There was more elbow action than in the January Sales!

Tomorrow’s game marks the five-year anniversary of one of the first games in Spain, involving a Helsinki team competing in Madrid.

Like many minority sports, the players have to be dedicated to fit in late-night training, and to cope with the odd bruise or worse.

With opponents few and far between, games are not on a regular basis. But if you want to know more and, maybe, watch a game, you can find Tenerife Roller Derby on Facebook.