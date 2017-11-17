A special playground for disabled children

ARONA Council is planning to build a playground, geared towards children with disabilities, especially.

The park, enclosed with coloured railings, will be built in Avenida Las Americas, known to many as the Golden Mile.

It has an estimated budget of 235,000 euros, and is expected to be completed within three months.

The area will be set up with attractions, including special swings and a maze. There will also be a multi-game structure, wide enough to enable wheelchair children to enjoy the fun as well.

This special, recreational area will have a double-layered, non-slip floor, to cushion the impact of small kids falling over.

The project, which must meet all European Standards, has been subsidised by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).