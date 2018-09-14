Someone special for Enzo

Live Arico news

WE are still seeking a foster home for Enzo. He is undergoing medical treatment for his cancer, but he cannot have his operation (even if it’s possible) until we find a nice, clean environment for him to recover.

He is a small, nervous dog, and only needs a little place to call his own. Please, if you can help him, get in touch. Live Arico would be responsible for all vet costs; all he requires is a quiet corner in someone’s home. Please contact Marc on 6522 97853, if you can help him.

Next year’s calendar

If you would you like to advertise your business through Live Arico, we are looking for sponsors to have their logo on our calendar’s monthly pages. We’ll also post your full advertisement on our Facebook page, as well as on the two shop pages. Please contact Derrick on 6287 99892.

Dog-walking club

The dog-walking club has been suspended until 29th September because of the very warm weather, which takes its toll on both dogs and walkers. The club will resume at the end of the month: every Saturday from 9am-1pm. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572 for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

