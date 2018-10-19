Spanish man who tried to torch a local church

THE National Police have detained a 52-year-old Spaniard, believed to have tried burning down one of several Gran Canaria churches in San Batolomo de Tirajana.

He is more than familiar with the police because he has a total of 45 previous charges against him, for similar crimes, though not concerning churches,

A National Police spokesperson said a call was received by the emergency services last Saturday (13th Oct) at around 11.26pm, informing them of the fire.

National Police officers hurried to the site, and, on arrival, saw the church door ablaze in various areas.

Police notified the fire services straight away, and, as they awaited the fire engines, officers attempted to smother the smoke and flames with a small, mobile extinguisher, carried in their patrol car.

Fire-fighters arrived shortly afterwards and soaked the wooden door with some 50 litres of water, until they were satisfied the church building was out of danger.

Police circulated the area and questioned the neighbours, while searching for a witness. And one local was able to give a full description of the person responsible.

It took the cops just 10 minutes to find the alleged culprit, in the Town Square, and he is now in police custody, awaiting a court appearance.