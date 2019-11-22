Spanish licences extended for UK nationals until end of Jan

SPECIAL measures, put in place by the Spanish Department of Transport for UK nationals to exchange their driving licence, have been extended to 31st January

British expats who have been legal residents for two years in Spain must exchange their UK licence for a Spanish one. Under current measures, the procedure is straightforward and costs just €27.70.

However, if there is a no-deal Brexit, the Spanish Government says UK licences held by legal British residents will be recognised for nine months only.

To exchange your licence, you must apply before 31st January to ensure you have a Spanish one before the end of the grace period.

According to the British Embassy, Brits living here, with an expired licence, should apply for a “renovación”. If a UK licence is lost, the applicant should ask for a “sustitución”.

British expats can begin the application process as long as they have a NIE, and a green residency card is not necessary.

Appointments can be made at your local Jefatura Provincial de Trabajo.

For any questions, applicants may contact the British Embassy in Madrid, via their Facebook page.