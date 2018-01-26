Spanish King’s business fillip!

KING Felipe VI has told leaders at the World Economic Forum to continue investing in Spain because it is a “great country”, despite the ongoing Catalan saga.

“My intention is to reinforce this idea, and help brush away the remaining doubts you may still have,” he told a packed audience at the Davos summit.

The King also drew on Spain’s tourism trade, which is set to overtake the US as the world’s second-most-visited country, as well as the country’s financial recovery after the 2008 crash.

And of the Catalan crisis, he said the debacle was an “attempt to undermine basic rules of our democratic system”.

He added: “Spain’s constitution is the very expression of the will of our citizens, and the key pillar of our democratic co-existence. And, as such, it deserves the utmost respect from each and every one.”