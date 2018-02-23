How Spanish hospitals can charge patients a fortune!

A NUMBER of Spain’s public hospitals in Spain are believed to be involved with a company which charges tourists “up to triple” the cost of medical care.

A document, seen by a Spanish newspaper, reveals that International Care Patient Assistance (ICPA) acts as an intermediary between the patient and the hospital

And it can charge whatever it feels suitable, as long as the medical centres get a cut.

The report states that Barcelona’s Hospital del Mar has an ICPA deal, from which it receives 55% of what is charged. Last year, more 1,616 tourists received treatment at that hospital alone.

Hospital del Mar was handed a total of 852,000 euros from these treatments, while ICPA charged more than double, adding up to 1.8m euros.

Sant Pau Hospital, also in Barcelona, uses the same company to manage tourist patients. But it does not have an ICPA agreement over much it should receive, as long as care costs are covered. But according to the figures revealed, it appears that it could be charging even higher rates.

In one case, a German tourist had a heart attack and needed a by-pass at Sant Pau. He was charged 68,000 euros for a 19,908-euro bill, according to his insurance company, who then took ICPA to court.

The company used to operate in many tourist hotspots across Spain, including Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital, as well as the Denia and Torrevieja hospitals and others in Valencia, Manacor, the Balearic Islands, Portugal, and even in Turkey!

The International Care Patient Assistance has now been shut down in these areas after numerous court cases, brought by insurance companies and patients for its surcharges, and also for demanding up-front money from patients in certain cases.

Although most patients are covered by some form of insurance, the report estimated that between 15 and 20% of people requiring treatment from the two Barcelona hospitals had to cough up for the full costs.

Both Hospital del Mar and Sant Pau defend ICPA, saying the charges are “purely for the service provided”. They are both funded largely by the Catalan Government, but are allowed to manage their funds.

The ICPA company has told Spanish media that, “at all times”, they have followed the “suggestions put forward by hospitals” in terms of what to charge tourists.

It blames “pressure from insurance companies” and says it provides more services than “merely charging patients”, and these include translators, family support for patients and after-care.