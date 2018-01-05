Spain on the brink of foreign-tourist record

WHEN Spain’s tourism chiefs receive the 2017 visiting figures, they are sure to be celebrating a brand-new high, with the Canary Islands weighing in heavily.

They greeted 4.4 million foreign tourists in November, which was 7.4% up on last year. And though December figures are not yet available, the 2016 record of 75.3 million was already broken by mid-November.

By the end of that month, the annual total of 77.8m foreign tourists had arrived, raising the bar 9.1% higher than in the first 11 months of 2016.

So say figures from the Spanish statistics office (INE), and, if the current December figures match the 3.99m foreign tourists welcomed in Spain in the same 2016 month, the country will close 2017 having entertained more than 80 million foreign tourists.

Astonishingly, despite dips in October and November, Catalonia welcomed more tourists in 2017 than it did in 2016.

The Canary Islands was Spain’s favourite destination in November with 1.24m foreign tourists, 6.7% more than November 2016, and a figure representing 28.2% of all visitors to Spain in the relative month last year.

And, during the course of 2017, including November, the Canary Islands had already welcomed almost 13 million overseas tourists.

Catalonia was the second-most-popular region in November for foreigners, hosting 22.4% of the national total.

However, the 986,712 tally was 2.3% lower than in the corresponding 2016 month, and the lowest since 2014.

November was the second consecutive month in which there was a fall in numbers, following a 4.67% drop in October, presumably, because of huge tension surrounding the independence referendum.

During this period of political instability, Catalonia has welcomed 96,000 fewer foreign tourists than in 2016.

Over the course this year, however, the Catalans have welcomed more tourists than 2016, despite anti-tourist attacks and August attacks by terrorists in the region, which left 16 dead.

In the first 11 months of 2017, there were 18.2m foreign tourists visiting Catalonia, which was 6.06% more than in the same period in 2016, trumping all other regions for overseas tourism.

Catalonia had the lowest growth over the year: 6.06% compared with 9.1% in the rest of Spain. The Balearic Islands industry grew slightly more at 6.17%, while growth in Madrid and Valencia was over 15%. Andalusia saw a 9% improvement, and the Canary Islands, 7.9%.

Tourists are piling in from all over the world, and the biggest growth areas,¡ were the American market, up 31.5% on November 2016 numbers, and the Russian segment, with a 25.7% increase.