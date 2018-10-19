Son arrested after dad’s axe murder, and mum’s death

THE 43-year-old son of a Gran Canaria couple, who were found dead at their home in Las Alcaravaneras, Las Palmas on Monday afternoon, has been arrested by police.

Marcus Hernández, believed to have axed his father to death, was his 70-year-old mother’s carer. But Maria Dolores Sanchez Garcia had been a bed-ridden, Alhzeimer’s sufferer for a decade, and had, it seemed, passed away naturally, the previous day.

The couple’s bodies were discovered on the fourth floor of their home in the urban area of Calle Italia, around 4pm. And José Rafael Hernández, 76, who was a lawyer and a poet, had suffered a violent death.

In the background, there appeared to be major differences of opinion between father and son, about how the latter was caring for his mother.

What could have exacerbated the problem was the dad, saying publicly, that his son had been threatening him.

During the early hours of Monday, neighbours noticed that the

house lights were lit, which was unusual.

Then, when it became light, one neighbour noticed the son heading towards the local hardware store, where, supposedly, he bought the axe… for one purpose only!

The murder happened during the afternoon, and medics, in the ambulance which arrived at the home, could only confirm that the mother was dead, and that her husband had been battered to death, with an axe!

The entire affair has stunned neighbours, who have been left baffled. One said: “His passion was to look after his mum. He was completely dedicated, and such a polite man.”