Socialist group demands a second South runway

ADEJE Council is urging Tenerife Cabildo to tell the state to initiate proceedings for work to begin on a second runway for the South Airport as soon as possible.

The Council’s “institutional motion”, proposed by the ruling Socialists, was supported by everyone at its monthly meeting, following the seven-hour airport shut down after the tyres on a Jet2 Airbus plane burst on landing last week.

Those who addressed the meeting stated the importance of a second runway and terminal to the area, and included the provision that the Cabildo offers all necessary assistance to the state to ensure that this becomes a reality.

Speakers during the meeting stressed the relevance of the airport as a key infrastructure, not just for transport and mobility within the island, but also a determining factor in the tourism industry, which is the island’s main economic motor.

Adeje’s plea for a second runway echoes that of the Cabildo’s persistent socialist group, PSOE, which again demanded a second runway for Tenerife South, back in February.

This is now considered a “historical request” because the party has been demanding the addition since 1977.

The PSOE gave examples of airports like Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Alicante and Seville, which are classified in the same category and already have this infrastructure.

In a meeting with Tamara Raya, the PSOE’s national deputy for the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and Senator Olivia Delgado, it was made clear that the Cabildo’s Socialist Group views it as a “priority” that Tenerife South airport grows, and that the second runway was an island “must”.

“Tenerife received more than five million tourists, and the Canary Islands reached 13 million in 2016,” said the representatives. “The forecasts point to a growth in tourism in the coming years.”

The PSOE firmly believes that “any initiative involving increased air-connectivity and mobility is good for Tenerife’s economy”.

Raya said that planning and developing policies in this area and carrying out projects “is based on the fact that the Cabildo wants Tenerife to become an inter-connection node for long-distance air routes.”

She added: “It’s a project in which the second runway for Tenerife South would play a fundamental role.”