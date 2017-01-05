Not to be sniffed at!

IT’S the end of a long, festive season, and you’re rifling through the fridge in the hope of finding something to eat … something which doesn’t involve any “cooking” more complicated than two minutes in the microwave.

Result! There’s a bowl of leftovers from the depths of the fridge and you’re sure certain it’s fairly fresh, so you peel back the cling-film to give it a good sniff.

But are you right in trusting your nose to save you from a bout of gastroenteritis (or worse)? Definitely not, say food-safety experts.

And, says Lydia Buchtmann, from the Australian Food Safety Council: “Smell is not a good way to tell whether food is safe to eat. A lot of people rely on the sniff test, but it means nothing whatsoever.”

When a plate of leftovers starts to pong, it means spoilage bacteria have taken hold. These are different from the bacteria which cause food poisoning.

Spoilage is an undesirable change in composition of food. An example of spoilage bacteria is Pseudomonas, which can cause spoilage in meat, fish, eggs, milk and cheeses.

It usually causes the putrid smell and slime that can accompany chilled meats (of the non-vacuum packed variety).

Spoilage bacteria won’t usually make you sick, though food with them won’t be particularly pleasant. And, warns Lydia: “It’s not a good idea to put it in your mouth. Normally, if a food smells off, such as milk, it’s starting to spoil and decompose.”

And according to Food Standards Australia New Zealand, food-poisoning bacteria don’t change the appearance, smell or taste of food. These bacteria usually come from animal faeces and soil.

In foods which are potentially hazardous, some of the bacteria causing food poisoning can flourish between 5-60 degrees Celsius.

This temperature range is known as the “danger zone,” so cold foods should be kept below 5°C and hot foods kept above 60 degrees.

“Within a couple of hours, it can be contaminated enough that you can get a bout of food poisoning,” says Lydia. “The food will still smell fine and taste fine, but it can make you very sick.”

Storing foods at the right temperature helps prevent illness because it slows down the rate at which bacteria can multiply. And they won’t grow to the large numbers to make you ill.

Risky foods left in the “danger zone” for up to two hours should be safe to refrigerate, but immediately use or dispose of food sitting out between two to four hours, and bin anything that’s been out for over four hours.

For all this advice, some bacteria and certain viruses can make people sick, even if present in tiny amounts. This is why it’s also important to avoid contaminating foods with items known to harbour these bacteria.

Less commonly, parasites such as Giardia lamblia (from raw, ready-to-eat produce), can also cause illness.

So if smelling your food isn’t going to help discern whether it’s off, what can you do to reduce your risk of food poisoning?

It’s vital to keep your fridge running at the right temperature, especially in Tenerife when the temperature soars.

Here are some worthwhile tips:

*Use a fridge thermometer to check that your fridge is running at 5°,and don’t cram it so full that the cool air can’t circulate around food properly

*Make room for food in your fridge by removing bottles of drink. It stops people opening the fridge and letting in warm air, so bacteria can’t grow

*Defrost meat in the fridge, remembering it may take several days for large portions

*Be sure to store raw, uncooked foods (such as chicken and meat) separately from ready-to-eat foods, such as salad vegetables or fruit

*When hot leftovers have stopped steaming, divide into small containers and refrigerate or freeze with a dated label. Use refrigerated leftovers within two to three days

*Bacillus cereus spores can germinate in cooked rice, producing toxins that aren’t killed by reheating. And remember to refrigerate rice salads

And if you want to avoid serving people a portion of food poisoning with their meal, take the following precautions when preparing food:

*Make sure those handling food have washed their hands with soapy water and dried them thoroughly, and again after handling poultry, meat or anything visibly dirty, such as eggs and vegetables

*Keep your kitchen surfaces and equipment clean to prevent cross-contamination, especially after using them for raw foods such as meat and chicken. And you must use a clean cloth and hot, soapy water to wipe down surfaces

*Be particularly careful when preparing chicken. Wash chopping-boards, knives and your hands thoroughly after handling uncooked poultry to prevent contaminating other food. And don’t wash the chicken before cooking