Snakes alive! Illegal-reptile gang had protected species

POLICE have questioning 17 people in Spain after wild reptiles, worth more than 150,000 euros, were seized in the Netherlands.

Three Spanish men were held at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport as they waited to board a Madrid flight. They were carrying a total of 200 Mexican snakes, lizards, and turtles, including many protected species, in their luggage.

A probe revealed that the trio were members of a dedicated-wildlife trafficking ring. This led to police swooping on homes and warehouses in Madrid and Castellon, unearthing a further 600 reptiles.

Many of them were legal species, which had been frozen alive, with licences issued to those concerned, enabling them to sell the wildlife on.

Nine suspects were remanded in custody and eight others were questioned in connection with the plot, which, reportedly, saw wildlife from America, Asia, Africa and Oceania smuggled to Spain illegally for the black-market pet trade.

Most of the species involved, endangered in the wild, were wanted by private collectors, who would pay as much as 50,000 euros for a single reptile.

The gang, who had a network of contacts around the world, used drug-trafficking-style mules to bring the animals to Europe, although some were traded “legally”, via forged documentation.

The investigation and conclusion came after the Spanish Government unveiled a series of measures last month, designed to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade in a new “national plan of action”.