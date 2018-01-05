No smiles from cheese thieves!

NATIONAL Police have recovered more than 900 items of cheese, sausages and Iberian ham, alongside more than 25,000 euros, from a warehouse in Madrid.

Officers found the food in the Humanes-based warehouse, stolen, allegedly, from a company in Griñon.

At the time, the warehouse owners reported that goods worth more than 350,000 euros had been pinched.

As well as the food, the cash was also recovered, alongside other food products, said to be linked to further thefts from companies in Zamora and Toledo.

A Spaniard and two men from the Dominican Republic were arrested following the raid.