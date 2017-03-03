Four little sisters need homes!

THIS little girl, along with her three sisters, was found abandoned with her eyes not even open. They have been keeping us very busy with their never-ending demands for milk formula, of which we are always in desperate need.

Dangerous-dog licences

Accion Del Sol would like to remind you all that, as well as registering your dog at your local Ayuntamiento, regardless of breed or size, that the following dogs do require an additional dangerous-dog licence:

Pit Bull Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier

Rottweiler

Dogo Argentino

Fila Brasileiro

Tosa Inu and Akita Inu

Getting your dangerous dog legalised involves a lot of red tape and some rather unusual processes, but it is, quite simply, the law.

Please don´t let the complexities put you off. If you truly love your dog you will want to protect and safeguard its future, as well as do everything within your power to avoid any sort of tragedy.

The information was kindly supplied by Marion of the Accion del Sol dogs’ refuge at Granadilla. She would be happy to explain anything you don´t understand if you phone, visit or e-mail.

You will see from our list which breeds are classified as potentially dangerous and need a special licence. They are subject to strict controls such as needing to be muzzled when being walked (and only one at a time), and only being owned by someone over 18 without a police record.

You might think you would never be stopped, but the police everywhere are being more vigilant about this problem, and do conduct spot checks.

You first step is to go to the SAC office at your local town hall, and request a form known as Solicitud de Inscripcion en el Censo de Animales Domesticos Y/O Potencialmente Peligrosos.

You will need various papers such as your NIE and passport, as well as your dog´s microchipping evidence etc. The document is in Spanish.

Next, surprisingly, you have to take yourself to your local Centro Medico and have a medical. This will determine whether you are fit to keep a potentially-dangerous dog (eyesight, blood pressure, reactions etc), and why you want one.

You will also be asked to complete a questionnaire with 60 questions. This is the main expense involved, and costs 53 euros.

A visit to the Mapfre building in Santa Cruz is also necessary to obtain a certificate which will eventually be returned to you, confirming you have no criminal record. If you do, you will not be allowed to get a licence.

You also need to take out a dog insurance with a minimum cover of 120,000 euros (on your house insurance or a separate policy), and to sign and complete another form from the SAC (Peticion de Antecedentes Penales de Registro Central de Penados y Rebeldes).

Eventually, you take all the papers (micro-chipping document, inoculation verifications etc) back to the SAC, and you will receive a preliminary certificate. Subject to all the paperwork being correct, your licence will be issued a month or so later.

This whole process is lengthy and complicated, but it is the correct way to get your potentially-dangerous dog legalised.

You should also be aware that if someone else is walking your dog and it attacks a person or another animal, it is your responsibility, not the minder´s.

Your premises should also display a dangerous-dog sign, and you should always carry your licence and the dog´s paperwork when walking the dog.

You must also take these steps if you want to adopt a dangerous -dog breed from a refuge, and should not be allowed to take it away until you have the paperwork.

It is quite an eye-opener to discover the procedures involved, which take around two months. But the law is the law, and the only way not to fall foul of it is to bite the bullet and get on with it!

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol