Sir Elton’s tribute for Watford hero Taylor

GRAHAM Taylor, the former England, Watford and Aston Villa manager, died yesterday (Thursday) of a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.

A family statement said: “With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

He leaves a wife, Rita, and daughters Joanne and Karen.

And Sir Elton John, who owned Watford and appointed him manager to great effect in 1977, paid an emotional tribute to him on Instagram, saying: “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham’s passing.

“He was like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever.

“He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to unchartered territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius.

“This is a sad and dark day for Watford. The club and the town. We will cherish Graham and drown our sorrows in the many brilliant memories he gave us. I love you Graham. I will miss you very much.

“My thoughts go out to Rita, Joanne, Karen and the whole Taylor family.”

Taylor was born in Nottinghamshire on 15th September, 1944, and developed a love for football through his father, a sports journalist for the Scunthorpe Evening Telegraph.

After beginning his managerial career at Lincoln, Taylor was recruited by Elton in 1977.

Taylor hit the headlines by taking the club on an extraordinary rise from Division Four into Division One (then called the top tier of English football), in a 10-year reign, before taking over at Aston Villa in Division Two.

From there, he took them back into the First Division at the first time of asking, and finished a runner-up before becoming England boss in 1990.

He guided England to the 1992 European Championship in Sweden, but the team were eliminated at the group stage.

Taylor resigned in 1993 after England failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the US.

The Football Association said on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former England manager Graham Taylor.”

After England, he had a brief spell at Wolves before going back to Watford in 1996. He got them into the Premier League in 1999, but, after their relegation and struggles in the second tier, he retired in 2001.

Retirement was ended temporarily in 2002 when he stepped in for a brief spell back at Villa until 2003.