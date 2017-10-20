Sick-claim cheats send message, on the way to prison

A COUPLE from Liverpool, featured in Canarian Weekly in July, have been jailed for making false holiday-sickness claims in a landmark case.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Deborah Briton, 53, and Paul Roberts, her 43-year-old partner, tried to claim compensation by complaining that they and their two children had fallen ill on holidays to Majorca in 2015 and 2016.

But the couple boasted on social media that their holidays were full of “sun, laughter and fun”.

Briton sobbed as she was sentenced to nine months in prison after admitting four counts of fraud in the private prosecution, brought by holiday company Thomas Cook.

Roberts, sentenced to 15 months after admitting the same offences, cried and shook in the court throughout the hearing.

Family members, including Briton’s daughter Charlene, charged, initially, with two counts of fraud which were later dropped, shouted out in court as the couple were sent down.

Judge David Aubrey QC, sentencing, said the couple’s claims, over stays at Majorca’s Globales America hotel, had been a “complete and utter sham”.

The court heard the that couple, from Wallasey, Wirral, tried to claim nearly £20,000 for fake, gastric illnesses. And had they been successful, it would have also cost the holiday firm a further £28,000 in legal expenses.

The Judge said: ‘The claims were bogus from start to finish. You were both asserting, on your own behalf and on behalf of your two children, that on two separate holidays you had suffered illness. They were totally and utterly fake.”

He also said their claims, made in August last year, must have required planning and premeditation.

“Why? Pure greed,” he said. “Seeking to get something for nothing.”

Judge Aubrey said there had been an “explosion” in gastric illness claims made by holiday-makers from the UK.

And what will come as a huge relief to travel firms, hoteliers and those running holiday complexes, especially in Spain and the Canary and Balearic Islands, the Judge added: “Those who may be tempted in the future to make a dishonest claim in relation to fake holiday sickness…

“If they are investigated and brought to justice, whatever the circumstances of an individual, he or she must expect to receive an immediate, custodial sentence.”

Sam Brown, prosecuting, said the couple had holidayed at the Globales America hotel in Majorca with their two children for two years in a row.

After their June 2015 holiday, Briton had written on social media: “Safely home after two weeks of sun, laughter, fun and tears. Met up with all our lovely holiday friends, who made our holiday fab.”

A post after returning from the second holiday, in July 2016, read: “Back home after a fantastic holiday, my favourite so far. Thanks to our holiday family for being part of it, plenty of holiday memories made to treasure.”

Yet in August that year, they contacted David Norman Solicitors to make the claims.

A Thomas Cook spokesman said: “The sentences handed down today demonstrate how serious the issue of fraudulent illness claims has become.”

An intimated letter of claim, read to the court said: “Our clients’ holiday was ruined, due to their symptoms, as they were ill for the entire remainder of the trip. They were unable to enjoy the holiday.”

But Mr Brown said: “Both defendants knew that, in issuing this claim, he or she would be lying in order to support it.”

Briton was later contacted by a travel rep from the hotel, who asked about the claims. In a message, the mother-of-four told her the claims were “down to Paul with his dodgy dealings”.

British holiday-makers returning from their summer break were warned just months ago that they faced prosecution if they made false sickness claims against tour operators.

Cowboy claim firms told the public, incorrectly, that there was no risk if they sought compensation, despite not being unwell, according to travel-trade organisation ABTA.

It added that people were being bombarded by cold-callers and social media messages with requests to submit claims after they arrived home from an overseas trip.

The penalties for those caught include a fine, criminal record and potential imprisonment either in the UK or in the destination of their holiday, said ABTA.

The court heard that when interviewed by the probation service so the pre-sentence reports could be prepared, the couple both said the claims were “exaggerated” rather than “fake”.

But prosecutor Mr Brown told the court there had been a 500% rise in the number of claims for damages resulting from holiday sickness in recent years.

He also said the industry had introduced a number of measures to tackle the problem, adding: “One of the measures being the commencement of private prosecutions, of which this is the first.”

In July, a couple who made a “fundamentally dishonest” compensation claim after making up a stomach bug, were ordered to pay thousands to Thomas Cook.

Julie Lavelle, 33, and her partner Michael McIntyre, 34, demanded £10,000 after claiming that they and their two children had vomiting and diarrhoea during their stay at Gran Canaria’s Parque Cristobal Hotel in 2013.

But McIntyre, who was meant to have gastroenteritis, was alleged to have had six pints of beer in Las Palmas Airport before flying back to the UK.

And a survey they filled out on the plane said the holiday had been either “good” or “excellent” in all areas.

Also, they did not mention their so-called condition to hotel staff or tour representatives in the resort during their break, according to Thomas Cook’s lawyers.

The couple were taken to county court in their home city of Liverpool, where Thomas Cook secured its first victory in a campaign against fake holiday sickness claims.

Judge Juliet Herzog, who agreed the claim was dishonest, ordered them to pay the travel giant £3,744 compensation within 28 days.

Both cases should have the holiday fraudsters running for cover next summer, as well as the compensation claims’ companies, one of whom was closed down recently after being exposed for sending out touts to bring in business from those in holiday hotels.