Siam Mall school windfall for Adeje families in need

ISABEL Fernández González, Adeje’s Social Welfare Councillor, has collected a donation of school materials from Siam Mall manager Hugo Gil for her area’s families in need.

Earlier this month, the centre also hosted a school-book exchange programme, as well as giving out materials, such as note-books, pencils and pens, etc.

“The day was a huge success”, said Mr Gil. “This was our first time at hosting an event of this kind, and we were delighted with the outcome.”

“As part of Siam Mall’s ‘corporative, social responsibility, this is an important theme, and more so when we have the chance to talk to children involved.”

The centre’s officials are already planning to repeat the exchange next year, and, hopefully, get more people involved.

Councillor González said: “It is so important that society is involved in these kind of solidarity initiatives. We are fortunate that many of our local institutions, as well as individuals, do contribute and work with our department to help those in the borough who are in need.

“When Siam Mall got in touch with us to ask how they could help, we came up with the book-exchange idea. That’s because this is a huge cost for families, particularly at the start of the school year.

“This was our first year, and we look forward to many more similar initiatives, because they really do benefit so many families here.”