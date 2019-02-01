Please show your support!

Accion del Sol news

OUR next event at Accion del Sol will be on 24th February at 10am. We are inviting our friends and supporters to join us in a solidarity walk to the beach, to raise awareness of adopting a dog.

Many are mixed breeds and make wonderful pets, proving that we don’t need to buy pedigree puppies, when the refuge is full of gorgeous dogs.

We would like you to join our campaign, and wear a green scarf or large handkerchief, around your neck, to show your unity. Please do come and support this event and make a dog very happy, by taking him or her on a nice gentle walk down to the nearby beach. Please contact the refuge, to confirm your attendance.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol