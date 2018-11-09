Shoe-box donations!

Accion del Sol news

WITH Christmas only around the corner, we have started a campaign, asking our friends and supporters to donate a shoe box full of goodies for the dogs.

These can include dog treats, tinned dog food for our older dogs, puppy milk, dog toys and chews. Marion and her team do such an amazing job, so it would be great to bring some Christmas cheer to the 230 dogs at the refuge.

You can deliver your box to the refuge on the 20th December, between 2-5pm. Or call 6879 05511, to arrange for it to be collected. Please do write your name on the box, so that we know who kindly donated. We would like to thank you, in advance, for your help and support.

This is one of the many dogs in our care who is patiently waiting to be the chosen one to start a new life. Please adopt, and don’t buy! You will be helping to ease the ongoing crisis, here in Tenerife.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol