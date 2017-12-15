Shock Brexit defeat for UK Government

THE British Government suffered a humiliating defeat in the House of Commons on Wednesday when MPs backed an amendment to Theresa May’s flagship Brexit bill, limiting the powers it will grant to ministers.

As the Prime Minister prepared to travel to Brussels to meet her fellow EU leaders yesterday (Thursday), the amendment, by former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, was backed by 11 other Tories.

Politicians waved their order papers as the result of the crucial vote was read out, revealing that the government had been defeated by just four votes.

A series of last-minute concessions by the Brexit secretary, David Davis, and Justice Minister Dominic Raab, and an intensive campaign by Conservative whips, failed to win over the rebels.

Nina Schick, an expert on European politics, said the voting outcome was “expected” because several Tory MPs insisted they would vote against the Government.

She added: “This is a symbolic protest by Conservative MPs, who don’t believe in the Government’s current course on Brexit.

“What they’re trying to do by defeating the Government is to show that the power of Parliament is sovereign over the Government.”