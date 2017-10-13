Seniors are great!

Cats Welfare news

IF you’re considering adding a new, cat, family member, here are a few reasons why senior cats can make the best companions of all.

When senior cats are adopted, they seem to understand that they’ve been rescued, and are all the more thankful for it. Their personalities have already developed, so you know they will be a good fit for your family.

Many of them have already learned the ropes of family living. They’re often house-trained, and have mastered all their commands already, so don’t require much in the way of training.

Senior cats aren’t just an ideal match for older people, and they can also be an excellent choice for a home with children. Senior pets are more gentle and tolerant, and can make loving, patient, safe companions for kids of all ages. They’re often content just to relax or sprawl out on you, as long as they’re in your company.

Mouky

Mouky is 7-8 years old, and, for a lot of people, that may seem too old for them to consider adopting, but, as most cats can easily live to a ripe old age of 16+, Mouky still has a long life to live. Doesn’t he deserve to have a loving, safe home?

He is happy living with other cats, and is at an age where life is good, as long as there’s food and a warm bed. He has been neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated, and already has his passport. He is also leukaemia negative, so is able to mix with other felines.

Adoptions

All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Maria on 6466 29129 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

All cats go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and BOTH kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Foster carers needed

We do not have a refuge, so we urgently need people who are willing to foster kittens who are too young to be adopted, but need a safe place to stay until they are old enough to go to a forever home.

Also, cats recovering from surgery, illness or injury need somewhere to recuperate.

We provide all the essentials for your foster cat: litter, food, litter tray, beds etc, and all veterinary bills are covered. We advertise and find them homes, so you do not need to do this. Please contact us if you feel you can help.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.