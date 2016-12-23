Senior volunteers get a big pat on the back

THE first regional convention of senior volunteers in the Canaries has been staged over two days at Costa Adeje Tourism Development Centre (CDTCA).

Adeje Mayor José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga and Isabel Mena Alonso, Regional Deputy Minister for Social Politics, congratulated those present for their work.

They also helped to dish out certificates to the various voluntary associations in the Canaries, together with the two provincial organisations, AMAVITE (Tenerife) and AVINGRAN (Gran Canaria).

Mayor Fraga said that one Adeje theme was that “you only get out of happiness what you put in”.

He added: “Here in Adeje, we are working to make this a place for everyone. We have to continue to work to improve the quality of life for all, and, of course, the senior citizens, who are living witnesses to our history.

“We are very happy at the results of this event, which have been the culmination of the work of representatives from our seven islands. You are active, creative, senior citizens, who remind us of the importance of caring for each other.”.

Isabel Mena told the audience they were a fine example for the Canary Islands. She also mentioned the dedicated number for those suffering loneliness (900 707 020), as well as the inter-generational programmes.

“Other projects are designed to improve the quality of life of the archipelago’s older citizens,” she added. “It allows them present their ideas and interests in changing and improving things.”