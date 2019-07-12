Selfie left two Britons falling to their death

TWO British men died after plunging 40ft while trying to take a selfie. Tragically, 25-year-old Daniel Vivian Mee, and Jayden Dolman, 20, fell to their deaths in Alicante’s Punta Prima de Orihuela last week.

Daniel was killed, instantly, while crashing into a beach hut, while Jayden died from serious injuries, after a helicopter took him to Alicante Hospital.

A third British man, 20, also present, was treated for shock at the Hospital of Torrevieja.

A Guardia Civil source told the Sun newspaper: “The local British consulate has been informed. It appears the men were taking a photo, and initial reports were that they had fallen from a height of around 40 feet.

“It is too early at this stage to speculate on exactly what happened, and the police investigation into the cause is still in its infancy.”

A police investigation is ongoing.