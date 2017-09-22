Secure garage needed

K9 animal news

POPEYE requires your help! He urgently needs to find a secure garage or lock-up to rent, preferably within a 5k radius of Alcala, but he’ll consider anywhere in the south of the island.

The K9 charity shop has so many goods to sell, and always needs storage. But, very soon, current arrangements will come to an end. If you can help, please contact K9 on 667 638 468, or e-mail info@k9tenerife.com. Thanks in advance from Popeye, and all at K9.

K9 Karaoke

Please come along to The Palms Pool Bar, Golf del Sur, on Sunday, 24th September from 2-5pm, for an afternoon of karaoke with Dale. There are some fabulous raffles and prizes to be won. Have lots of fun and be a winner, while fundraising for the K9 wonder-dogs and cats – a perfect combination!

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.