Scouts all fired up for the Bomberos

THE 1st Tenerife Scout Group, based in Costa del Silencio, is holding another fund-raiser at Dylan’s Bar, Los Cristianos, again for more camping equipment, and also for Adeje’s Voluntary Bomberos.

It takes place next Saturday (1st July) and starts at 1pm, with fun and games for all, plus entertainment all afternoon from Oasis Fm’s DJ Dylan, as well as Ray Wilde.

Group Scout Leader Steve Leisel said: “Some of the group visited the Bomberos recently and the firefighters were fantastic, showing us all around the building and their equipment, and even the room where they practise.

“As a thank-you gesture, we thought we would try to raise some money to help buy their expensive equipment.”

He added: “We have just come back from camping at Camp Nauta, where Scouts, Cubs and even Beavers enjoyed a two-night adventure.”

The Scout Group’s section leaders have now expanded to six adults: Steve Leisel is Group Scout Leader as well as the Scout Leader; Ray Wilde is Assistant Scout Leader; Steve’s wife, Leisel, is Cub Leader, assisted by Jacky Day, and, finally, Megan Rose Thomas is the Beaver Leader, with Ollie Bee her assistant.

“We are gaining strength and are even considering opening another section (Explorer Scouts), to which the older scouts can progress.,” said Steve. “But we still have no girls, yet!

The Group broke up for the summer on Tuesday and restart on 12th September.