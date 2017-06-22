San Juan celebration lights up the beaches

PLAYA Fañabé is preparing to celebrate the shortest night of the year, which is tonight (Friday), when San Juan is celebrated to welcome the start of summer time with bonfires and traditions.

The Adeje department, under the direction of Councillor Ermitas Moreira García, and in partnership with Urb. Playa Fañabé S, the company which run this beach, is preparing the traditional bonfire and will burn a five-metre sculpture, created by Italian artist Luigi Stinga.

The celebrations, which begin at 7.30pm, include performances and live music, and the bonfire will be lit after 10pm.

As well as this bonfire, and with the correct authorisation (from the Coastal Department for beach bonfires), members of the public can also build their own bonfires.

If the fires are not on beaches, permission must be sought from Adeje Council. The form you need to fill in can be downloaded online from the council page, www.adeje.es and presented at the citizen’s advice office.

There is no cost for this service, but you must include the area in which the fire is to be built, and include a copy of your personal documentation.

The procedure is to guarantee the public’s safety, and the Council urges people to respect this rule, and take all the appropriate security measures to ensure that the evening is enjoyed by all.

Adeje Council has issued a series of regulations for those planning celebratory bonfires, and the following is a summary of the recommendations, for safety’s sake:

*You must have signed permission from Adeje Council for a bonfire. A named adult must make the application, and he/she will also take responsibility for the fire, its construction, the height, etc, and that it is extinguished at the end of the evening.

*Bonfires are forbidden in barrancos, protected natural zones, close to residential areas or zones deemed dangerous. The provincial coasts (Costas) department is the only body which can grant permission for beach bonfires. If you light a bonfire without permission, you are liable to fines and/or prison. And the police will be vigilant about asking for the relevant documentation.

*Bonfires are also forbidden on public roads or public spaces without written permission from the body in charge of the particular zone.

*Bonfires must be easily accessible by the emergency services. They must not be near trees, bushes, electrical fences or posts, cars, buildings, etc. *The fires can be lit and maintained between 9pm-2am, and always away from any area that would affect residents (noise consideration, too).

*Before setting the fire, clean the surrounding area to avoid danger of it spreading out of control. If a fire is not safely set or placed, the authorities have the right to extinguish it.

*Have a two-metre wide firewall around the fire.

*The firewood piles must not be higher than one metre. You may burn wood and similar materials. You must not burn materials that will release toxic or contaminated products, pressurised containers, plastic, tyres, greenhouse materials, fireworks, or any other risk-related items.

*The bonfire must be looked after until it is completely extinguished, and at least two hours after embers have been glowing.

*It must not be lit if there is excess wind or other meteorological conditions declared by the regional government, which would affect it (high temperatures, etc).

*In the case of any form of emergency, people should call 112, or the Local Police on 922 472 706 or 922 716 508.