Salvador claims his just rewards

AT the end of 2017, Salvador, my client and friend, received his best gift ever, granted by the Constitutional Court in Madrid.

The case started at the end of 2016, when I advised him not to lose expectations but to try the hard, and almost unreachable, admission of claim before this Court (“recurso de amparo”).

Salvador is the perfect example of one who never gives up, which is why he followed my advice.

The story began in 2004 when Salvador, through one of his companies, acquired a rustic farm of some 20 hectares in Valle San Lorenzo, full of orchards, buildings, fruit trees and a water reservoir, etc.

In 2009, he mortgaged the property as a non-debtor mortgagor, which means guaranteeing the mortgage loan of a third party (mortgagor) for his property.

But as a result of the debtor’s non-payment of loan instalments, the bank started the corresponding foreclosure in April 2012 against the debtor, and against the non-debtor mortgagor, Salvador, before the First Instance Court of Arona competent.

During this stage, Salvador asked his bank (CajaCanarias, now Caixabank) repeatedly, on more than six occasions, whether his farm would be affected by the foreclosure against the debtor.

He was always told he had nothing to worry about, because, with the auction sale of the debtor’s villa, all the credit would be covered, and that there would be no execution on the farm land.

In November 2014, the auction was held without bidders and ended with the bank being awarding both properties, by means of the Decree of January 2016.

Miraculously, my client took notice of the adjudication by Buildingcenter (real estate subsidiary of Caixabank) at the beginning of September 2016, so he contacted me.

I appeared in Court to contest the foreclosure, and asked for nullification of the proceeding, up to the moment in which he should had been notified.

At the beginning of December that year, the First Instance Court dismissed the nullity requested and demanded that Salvador pay the costs of the nullity proceedings.

There was no possibility to appeal it before Tenerife High Court or Madrid Supreme Court, and all the legal ways were closed, except for the Constitutional Court.

I had left this gate open, just in case the nullification was not accepted, and, at the end of December 2016, we appealed to the Court for violation of the constitutional right of defence, knowing that just 1% of the “amparo” appeals filed there were admitted for processing.

In fact, the Constitutional Court denied access to 99% of the amparo appeals filed in 2016. These occurred, either because of insufficient justification (39.15%), through the lack of justification (16%), or because of the non-existence of “special constitutional importance”.

And, having convinced the Constitutional Court of the “special constitutional importance”, we acceded to the admission of processing the constitutional “amparo” appeal, plus the precautionary measure of registration of the claim at the Land Registry, in April 2017.

Last November, 11 months after the amparo claim was filed, the Constitutional Court upheld our claim.

It meant that the property should, eventually, have been returned to the estate of the non-debtor mortgagor (my client).

But, despite the Court’s positive result, Salvador still had to face opposition to the process, requesting the nullity of the abusive clauses (floor clause, early-expiration clause, etc).

However, taking into account that the property was sold, originally, for 234,000 euros and that its appraised value in 2009, for auction purposes, was 264,000 euros, the farm is now valued at over two million euros.

A relieved Salvador can now pay the guaranteed debt and continue to enjoy the property’s fruit trees.

Mariano E. Zunino Sri is a registered lawyer

Mariano E. Zunino Siri is a registered lawyer at the Tenerife Bar Association since 1991. Email: abogado@abogadosmadridtenerife.com ; marianozuninosiri@gmail.com. Web: abogadosmadridtenerife.com