‘Salt’ weekend is such a colourful sight to see

THE centre of Adeje will be taken over this weekend by Corpus Christi, one of the borough’s oldest celebrations.

Some 445 sacks of sea-salt will be coloured and used to make carpets along the full length of the town’s Calle Grande, and the Calle Corpus Christi, from tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

Culture Councillor Adolfo Alonso Ferrera said: “For many years, the making of these carpets has been a meeting point for the people of Adeje, as an exercise in social harmony.

“Corpus Christi, as well as being a religious ceremony, allows us meet with people from other walks of life in the town.

“We all work together on these carpets, sharing ideas, suggestions and stories, in addition to building the creative richness of the community.”

Over 11,000 kilos of sea-salt will cover 330 metres of road in the two streets.

And among the many groups and associations taking part will be the Hermandad del Santísimo; Cáritas; Focus international residents’ group; Children from first communion and confirmation classes; Adeje volunteer firefighters, and children from activity groups in Fañabe, Los Olivos and Armeñime.

It will be a real treat in the Calle Grande tomorrow, from 5pm, watching these carpets being made.

But they won’t be there long because they will be walked over as part of the religious procession, following Sunday’s Holy Mass.